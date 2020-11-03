Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.

The production house RSVP movies announced on their official Twitter account that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer has begun shooting on Tuesday.

“We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! #RashmiRocket, filming begins today!” they tweeted.

Advtg.

Reacting to the tweet, Kanika wrote from her verified account: “See u at the movies!! #rashmirocket.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday evening, regarding shoot commencing for the film.

He wrote: “SHOOT BEGINS… #RashmiRocket – the sports drama starring #TaapseePannu – commenced shoot today [3 Nov 2020]… Costars #PriyanshuPainyuli, who acted in #Extraction… Directed by Akarsh Khurana… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.”

Advtg.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSuhana Khan poses with dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam
Next articleWhen Elli AvrRam was in the mood to play

Related Articles

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he cannot wait to shoot for his upcoming project, Looop Lapeta, because the film...
Read more
News

UK's first female dhol player Parv Kaur wants Deepika, Taapsee or Anushka to play her in biopic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) A biopic is being planned on the life of Parv Kaur, the first female Indian origin dhol player in the...
Read more
News

When make-up burnt through Bhumi's skin during 'Saand Ki Aankh' shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) It was not at all easy for Bhumi Pednekar to play the role of older woman in the film, Saand...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket 1

Mandira Bedi strikes a pose with her 'Lockstar'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Actress Mandira Bedi on Tuesday shared a happy moment with her daughter on Instagram, and called her a lockstar."Mera...
Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket 2

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can...

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket 3

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket 4

How Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket 5

Namrata Shirodkar's picture perfect post says marriages are made in heaven

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket 6

Vicky Kaushal's short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks