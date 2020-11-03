Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.

The production house RSVP movies announced on their official Twitter account that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer has begun shooting on Tuesday.

“We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! #RashmiRocket, filming begins today!” they tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Kanika wrote from her verified account: “See u at the movies!! #rashmirocket.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday evening, regarding shoot commencing for the film.

He wrote: “SHOOT BEGINS… #RashmiRocket – the sports drama starring #TaapseePannu – commenced shoot today [3 Nov 2020]… Costars #PriyanshuPainyuli, who acted in #Extraction… Directed by Akarsh Khurana… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.”

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.

–IANS

abh/vnc