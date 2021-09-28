HomeBollywoodNews

Kanika Dhillon says given a choice, she can work 24×7

Writer Kanika Dhillon has an interesting line-up of films. But even with a packed schedule, Kanika says can very well work round the clock

Kanika Dhillon says given a choice, she can work 24x7
Writer Kanika Dhillon has an interesting line-up of upcoming films. But even with a packed schedule, Kanika says can very well work round the clock if she has to.

The writer’s works ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’ have earned her much acclaim.

“Doing good work is not only an adrenaline booster for me, but it also keeps me in a state of flow. Also, being a workaholic explains the large number of films in a short span of time. Given a choice, I can work 24 hours a day,” says Kanika.

Giving an update about her upcoming projects, Kanika says: “I am very excited about my upcoming projects. While ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is gearing up for release, the shooting of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ began in June. Also, Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani), Abhijaat and me have locked the script for our project together. The film will go on floors sometime soon.”

While Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is slated for release on October 15, the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’ directed by Anand L. Rai and co-written by Himanshu Sharma is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

Rajkumar Hirani’s next, along with Abhijaat Joshi, will star Shah Rukh Khan.

