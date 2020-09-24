Kannada TV Anchor in the dock for M'luru drugs case (Lead)

Advtg.

Mangaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police of Mangaluru on Thursday issued summons to famous Kannada TV anchor Anushri for her alleged connection in a drugs case involving choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty.

“Mangaluru police arrived late in the night around 9.30 p.m. and served her the summons personally and she will be leaving going to Managaluru tomorrow morning,” a senior police officer disclosed to reporters.

Coastal region’s famous celebrity Choreographer Kishore Shetty was arrested last week for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs. From him, the police had recovered MDMA tablets as well as LSD strips from him.

Kishore Shetty rose to fame, after he acted in Bollywood super hit movie – ABCD (Anybody Can Dance) – directed by dancing sensation Prabhu Deva, He has won many TV reality dance shows too in Kannada as well as in Hindi.

Mangaluru police who have dug deep into the alleged drug case involving, famous choreographer, Kishore Shetty, has already made some progress by arresting his Aska originally hails from Nagaland but now based in Dakshin Kannada, and his close aide, Tarun two days ago.

The police claimed that Aska, an employee of a spa in the city, who allegedly partied with Shetty was arrested later.

Based on their inputs, the Mangaluru police seem to have summoned Anushri as she used to be a star attraction in parties hosted by the Kishore various parts of Coastal region.

The police believe that she knew antecedents of Kishore and his dealings therefore they want to interrogate her to know more details.

The police added that Tarun was arrested after subjecting him to a drug test which proved positive, they said.

Earlier in the day, rumours about the notice being served to Anushri via WhatsApp, did round but she consistently declined it. Therefore, the Mangaluru police sent a special team to serve her the summons in person, an officer disclosed.

Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel were arrested on September 19 under charges of drug consumption and peddling.

–IANS

nbh/rt