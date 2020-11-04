Kanye West hints he will run again for US President in 2024

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West did not have a successful run in the US presidential election this year, but it seems like he will give the White House another shot in 2024.

“WELP,” Kanye wrote on Twitter on Wednesday with a picture of himself against an election map.

“KANYE 2024,” he continued, seemingly suggesting a future presidential run, reports usatoday.com.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Twitter to share that he not only voted for president for the first time ever, but also that he cast his ballot for himself.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote.

He followed up the tweet with a video of his ballot with his name written in for president and Michelle Tidball, a preacher and life coach according to Ballotpedia, written in for vice president.

“KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020,” he wrote along with the video. “Thank you Jesus Christ.”

Kanye also shared a video that shows him sliding his ballot into a voting machine.

“The first vote of my life,” he wrote. “We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

Later, he tweeted a photo wearing a blue hoodie, black face mask and an “I Voted” sticker.

–IANS

nn/vnc