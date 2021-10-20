Role reversal, watch Kapil Dev with Ranveer Singh antics

- Advertisement -

There’s a reason Kapil Dev is considered a legendary all-rounder, as this is not just in reference to his cricketing skills and swashbuckling playing style but also it’s about what he does off the field.

The former Indian skipper made the nation proud 38 years back when he lifted the World Cup trophy after beating the mighty West Indies team at Lord’s.

And now he has again sent shockwaves across the country and has left everyone dazed and amazed with his new advertisement. In a recent ad for a fintech company, Kapil Dev is seen doing antics which can be easily defined as bizarre, eccentric and wacky, something which aptly suits Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. And that’s precisely what the ad is about – Kapil Dev acting like Ranveer Singh.

The 37-second ad starts with Jim Sarbh telling the benefits of doing transactions through Cred, without wasting any time it draws a parallel between the unbelievable benefits and Kapil acting like Ranveer. And that’s where the meat of the gravy lies, Kapil goes out of his way as he aces the enactment by wearing some outlandish clothes, his over-the-top actions and simple dialogues that hammer the funny bone.

The ad also features a classic disco background score to give the feel of the 80s, the decade when India won the World Cup.

But, what’s more interesting to note here is how the ad uses one stone to kill two birds – to promote the brand and also to set the tone for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming biopic ’83’ based on the legendary squad that brought home the World Cup led by Kapil Dev. It becomes even more evident when the ad reaches its culmination with Kapil’s background vocals, “Poocch teri mausi se kya hua ’83 mein.” (Ask your aunt what happened in ’83.)

One may find this unbelievable but the genesis of this ad is in a meme that compares how Ranveer looks in Kapil Dev’s biopic vis-a-vis how Kapil will look in Ranveer’s biopic. The meme which dates back to almost two years, got lost in the thick layers of the Internet but surely, an idea was born which mutated and turned into a quirky ad.

Looking at his antics, it won’t be wrong to say that the legendary cricketer has not just imitated Ranveer but he has internalised the latter’s character to the point of absolute perfection. Prior to this, the ad featuring Rahul Dravid too went viral leaving the audience in dismay as they saw the game’s gentleman boiling with anger.

Speaking of ’83’, the film featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone alongwith an array of talented actors, is set for theatrical release on December 24.