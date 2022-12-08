Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami starrer ‘Zwigato’ to be screened at IFFK

After the World premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’, is set to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings are on 10th and 13th December 2022.

Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, as a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. ‘Rock On!!’ fame Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work to support his income. It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people that are hidden in plain sight but keep the societal machinery well-oiled with their sustained efforts. The film is life-like – bittersweet.

The world of entertainment is truly a volatile place. Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is known for serving healthy dose of laughter to the audience on television, is all set to take his film ‘Zwigato’ to one of the prestigious film festivals of India – the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) for its 27th edition.

The Kapil Sharma-starrer has earlier been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Busan International Film Festival. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings will happen on December 10 and December 13, 2022.

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala is set to be held from December 9 to December 16 at Trivandrum, Kerala. ‘Zwigato’, presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, has been penned by Nandita Das herself.