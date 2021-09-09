Karan Aanand plays Bollywood director in upcoming film 'It's Over'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor Karan Aanand, who is known for his acting performances in films like ‘Gunday’ and ‘Kick’, will be seen next in the film ‘It’s Over’.

Talking about his character in ‘It’s Over’, where he plays the role of a director having an affair with an actress, he said, “‘It’s Over’ is a film which has a lot of surprising changes in it. I am playing this kind of character for the very first time in my life and I was very excited to play it. I am playing the role of a renowned director from the Bollywood film industry whose family life is very disturbed. But later on, there are some major twist and turns which depicts me having an affair with an actress from the industry.”

- Advertisement -

He added, “The flow of the story is very interesting and it is a complete roller coaster of emotions. I am definitely sure that my audience will love my character and the film.”

Karan has received recognition for his spy act in ‘Baby’ and his cameo in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Calendar Girls’.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

eka/kr