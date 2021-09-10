Karan Aujla can't wait to see fans reaction on 'Click That B Kickin It'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) As the new track ‘Click That B Kickin It’, as part of his album BTFU is released, singer-songwriter Karan Aujla says that after the overwhelming response from the last two tracks, now he is eagerly waiting for the fans reaction on the new song.

‘Click That B Kickin It’ is the third song released after ‘Intro’ and ‘Chu Gon Du?’, which is part of the album BTFU. The album comprises 11 songs.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the song, Karan said, “BTFU is an extremely special passion project and ‘Click That B Kickin It’ is the second song from the album. ‘Chu Gon Do?’ received such an overwhelming response from the audience that I am excited to see how fans will react to the album.”

‘Click That B Kickin It’ is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive, released on the YouTube channel of Speed Records.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

aru/kr