Karan Aujla releases first track of his debut album

Adv.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla released the first track of his maiden album “BTFU” (BACTHAFU*UP) on Thursday. The track is called “Chu gon do”.

Shot by Rupan Bal, the song is sung and penned by Karan. Tru-Skool has given music to the track and the music video features Satnam Singh and Mad Yardies, a group of Jamaican musicians. The track is mixed and mastered by Tru-Skool and Tee-L and was shot entirely in Canada over the past few months.

“It is a groovy number I have created as an ode to my friends. It’s the kind of song I would listen to while I am out with my buddies. It was an extremely satisfying piece of work as I got the chance to collaborate with Satnam and Mad Yardies. There is a distinct cool vibe to the number and I feel we were able to bring together our diverse musical world view into this one song. It’s smooth, it’s fun,” Karan says.

Adv.

He adds that the song is immensely close to his heart.

“It’s the first reveal of my very first album. These are the moments every artiste looks forward to. It has been a long journey to this point but knowing that have been able to conjure up such a gratifying album, makes me feel on top of the world. The music and the words cater to different emotions and we’ve tried to keep it as personal as possible. Every track in the album attempts to cater to a different audience, while satisfying my fans who have been the constant force through my career,” says Karan.

–IANS

Adv.

ym/vnc