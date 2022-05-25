Karan Johar announces his next – an action film

- Advertisement -

Today, Karan Johar celebrates his 50th birthday. The filmmaker who believes that he is most passionate about being a filmmaker, made the special day more memorable by announcing his next film. And believe it or not, this Karan Johar film will be an ‘action’ film.

Karan Johar shared a note to announce the same. The note read…

Hello all,

This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing.

Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’.

I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes… these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!

I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls… ALL OF IT!!! It’s been a huge part of my learing curve and self growth…

The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker!

In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature…

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023

And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023.

Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelesslysign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you…

My love forever,

KARAN JOHAR

May we say, we are all waiting for a director full of romance to showcase his action side too.