Karan Johar to produce a film on the ‘Jallianwala Bagh Massacre’

Adv.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on 13 April 1919. A large but peaceful crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab to protest against the arrest of leaders like Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlu and Dr. Satya Pal. In response to the public gathering, commanding brigadier-general Dyer surrounded the Bagh with his soldiers.

The Jallianwala Bagh could only be exited on one side, as its other three sides were enclosed by buildings. After blocking the exit with his troops, general Dyer ordered them to shoot at the crowd, continuing to fire even as protestors tried to flee. The troops kept on firing until their ammunition was exhausted. At least 379 people were killed and over 1,200 other people were injured of whom 192 were seriously injured.

30 April 1924. At the Court of the King’s Bench in London, the highest court in the Empire, an English judge and jury heard the case that would change the course of India’s history: Sir Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of the Punjab – and architect of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre – had filed a defamation case against Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair for having published a book in which he referred to the atrocities committed by the Raj in Punjab.

Adv.

The widely-reported trial – one of the longest in history – stunned a world that finally recognized some of the horrors being committed by the British in India.

Through reports of court proceedings along with a nuanced portrait of a complicated nationalist who believed in his principles above all else, ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ reveals, the real details of the fateful case that marked the defining moment in India’s struggle for Independence.

The film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.

Adv.

Britain never formally apologised for the massacre but expressed “regret” in 2019.

This film is inspired from the real life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife, Pushpa Palat.

The film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and will go on floors shortly. Lead cast to be announced soon.

Adv.

(pic and text courtesy: wikipedia