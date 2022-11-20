scorecardresearch
Karan Johar heaps love on 'favourite filmmaker' Zoya Akhtar

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Karan Johar in his latest post showered love on his childhood friend Zoya Akhtar, whom he calls his favourite filmmaker.

Karan on Sunday took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Zoya. In the image, he is seen giving her a bear hug from behind as the two posed for the camera.

“My friend forever! #grewuptogether#favouritefilmaker love you @zoieakhtar,” he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Zoya is all set to bring the fresh adaptation of ‘The Archies’. It stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor among many other new faces.

–IANS

dc/kvd

