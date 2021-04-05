Karan Johar: Mask up, combat Covid

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday posted a video urging people to mask up, in order to combat the spread of Covid-19. Johar posted a boomerang clip on Instagram. In the viseo he is seen wearing a red mask and chunky glasses, and is dressed in a red sweatshirt.

“Mask up! Combat Covid! Stay safe,” he wrote as caption.

Johar is currently busy with his next directorial “Takht”, which stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks his return to big screen as director for the first time since his 2016 release “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

His anthology production “Ajeeb Dastans” is all set for an OTT release.