Karan Johar sets ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ release date at April 28, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is returning to direction after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with his next movie which has quite a long title but is about what Karan and the Indian audience loves at large – a love story.

What’s interesting is that the film, titled ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ (love story is literally in the title itself), has set its release date for April next year.

KJo took to his Instagram to share the news of the film’s release date. He shared a long note on his Instagram which stated: “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film.”

The film has other elements of a quintessential KJo film as well — an ensemble and a lot, definitely a lot of drama is expected.

The note further read: “The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen.”

KJo added: “We’re overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform … Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

Prior to announcing the release date of the film, Karan posted a poem on his Instagram Stories, to reveal some interesting facts about the star cast which includes Ranveer, Alia Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and has Pritam as the music director and Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist.

The poem translated to “Love will be revived after 7 years with music by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya matching his tune. Alia will star in the film and Ranveer will have a blast, what a pair, what a film.”

It concluded by noting: “Jaya will be in an unseen avatar and you will fall in love with Shabana. Dharmendra’s swag is still intact, we are coming and this is a fact. So wait for the evening for my message. This film is for every age group – young ones to senior citizens).”