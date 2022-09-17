scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Karan Johar wishes 'strongest pillar of our nation'

Karan Johar wished the 'strongest pillar' of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Karan Johar wishes 'strongest pillar of our nation'
Karan Johar wishes 'strongest pillar of our nation'

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished the ‘strongest pillar’ of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar extended his warm wishes for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

He wrote: “To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map – happy birthday @narendramodi ji!”

A string of Bollywood personalities such as Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher among many others took to their respective social media accounts to wish the leader a year full of happiness and good health.

Previous articleInjury to Jadeja a massive blow for India, but Virat returning to form a big plus: Jayawardene
Next articleFirst look of web series 'Fall' released
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Ananya Panday

Kriti Sanon

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US