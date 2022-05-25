Karan Johar’s 50th birthday: It’s a white party!

- Advertisement -

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party was all about class, elegance and glamour. His close friend and renowned designer Manish Malhotra shared a sneak peek of the decor on his social media.

Manish shared a video which showed a rooftop decor with white flowers and lots of candles. The 15-second clip gives a glimpse of long tables along with see through chairs placed in a line.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Manish wrote, “The most beautiful setting tonight @karanjohar. Happy birthday!”

He then posted a selfie with the “birthday boy”, who was dressed in an all-black outfit as the two smiled for the camera.

Several Bollywood personalities and Karan’s close friends were spotted attending the party such as Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor attended the party.