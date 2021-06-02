Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Karan Johar’s ‘status’ is ‘free’!

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his status on Wednesday and it is free, going by his post on social media.

Karan posted a picture on Instagram Story that shows the director is seen sitting dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with sunglasses.

The T-shirt reads: “Free”, while he captioned it as “Status”.

Adv.

Professionally, Karan’s latest production “Ajeeb Daastaans” released digitally. He is all set to don the director’s hat with “Takht”, a period drama. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film marks his return to big screen as director for the first time since his 2016 release “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Adv.
Previous articleMilind Soman answers fans questions on running
Next articleSunny Leone takes aim for the heart in new post
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates