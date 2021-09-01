Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' out

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra’s music video ‘Na Maar’ was released on Wednesday.

The song is also the comeback track of popular ‘Titliyaan’ singer Afsana Khan.

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Karan said, “I have been living with the song for almost 4 to 5 months before we actually went to Mandawa, which is like three and half hours away from Jaipur, where we shot for this. I am very happy that the director was meticulous. He is young but very well-prepared. He knew exactly what he wanted and did not overshoot or take extra shots.”

Karan is seen opposite actress Shraddha Arya in the video. Talking about his chemistry with his co-actor, he shared, “Shraddha and I met on the sets and we got along really well. It was a lot of fun. It was two and a half days’ shoot in that beautiful location of Mandawa. It is a very colourful song with a pretty straightforward storyline. Shraddha has done a fabulous job. The experience was fantastic overall.”

- Advertisement -

Composed by Vipul Kapoor and penned by The Ruff, the song is a sad romantic number. Afsana Khan is known for doling out some of the most heart-wrenching songs.

TV and film actor Karan has done two music videos – ‘Do Chaar Din’ and ‘Jis Waqt Tera Chehra’. He was well appreciated in his last film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ in the role of DJ Teja Gujjar.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

eka/kr