Karan Tacker sceptical about shooting amid pandemic

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The world is back in action but actor Karan Tacker is still sceptical about resuming work amid the Covid pandemic.

He would like to shoot on sets where he can isolate himself after pack-up, so that he doesn’t have to return home.

“We are all quite sensitive and have an understanding of people who live with families. I’ve always lived with my family and that’s the way it is. Producers are also understanding our concerns. I won’t resume work until I don’t figure out a way of where I can isolate myself so that I don’t meet my family after my shoots. I should be able to live separately during the shoot of a project which may be for a few days, a few weeks or even months,” Karan shared.

He added: “I’m going to say a no to proper studio shoots until we have a proper mandate that tells us about what is the exact practice that should be followed in terms of Covid-19 security on set — if it requires proper testing before we go on floors.”

On Akshay Kumar and unit braving Covid hazards and concluding the shoot of their upcoming film “Bell Bottom”, Karan commented: “What Akshay Kumar did was on a very big scale because of his stature. If we can contain everybody, get them tested, have them in containment for 14 days and then kick off shoots, then that’s one of the ways how shoots can start. Until then, I would want to be a little careful,” he said.

–IANS

sim/vnc