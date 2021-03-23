Karan Veer Mehra: 'Lights Out' highlights vulnerability of women in society

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Karan Veer Mehra, who is part of the teleplay “Lights Out”, says that the safety of women needs to be a priority in India.

The play revolves around a group of middle-class people who observe an assault in a compound from a nearby apartment window. It highlights the extreme insensitivity that is prevalent in society towards women.

Karan plays the role of Bhaskar in the play. “I have played a lover, a psychopath and a cop but never anyone like Bhaskar. He is a typical middle-class escapist who is not bothered by anything that unravels outside his comfort zone. He doesn’t want to stick his neck out to help anyone even if it happens to be a woman in crisis,” he says.

He is confident that the play will be liked by the audience. “The play highlights the theme of a woman’s vulnerability in our society and raises questions about the culpability of those who can make a difference but do nothing. Considering the safety of women is a major concern today, this play will definitely strike a chord with the audiences. It encourages us to be more vocal about the realities faced by the women in our country,” he says.

Presented by Zee Theatre, “Lights Out” has been penned by Manjula Padmanabhan, and also features Smiriti Kalra, Sandhya Mridul, Ninad Kamat, Shruti Madhudeep and Vikram Kochhar.

–IANS

