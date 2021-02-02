ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Wahi, Waluscha De Sousa to host ‘Indian Pro Music League’

Actors Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa will host the upcoming music reality show, Indian Pro Music League.

By Glamsham Editorial
Waluscha De Sousa
Waluscha De Sousa
Actors Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa will host the upcoming music reality show, Indian Pro Music League.

“I hosted the previous season of Dance India Dance and it’s always good to be back home. ‘Indian Pro Music League’ is a unique concept, and I am quite excited to host such a star-studded show, with all these phenomenal singers and big Bollywood celebrities on board,” Karan said.

“I was really excited when the makers approached me and I took it up at once,” he added.

Talking about his co-host, he shared: “I can’t wait to kickstart the greatest music competition you’ll ever see. I hope my fans enjoy seeing Waluscha and me host the show.”

Waluscha sounded equally excited.

“It’s certainly a one-of-its-kind show in the country and promises to be mega entertainer with power packed performances. It’s an honour to have a bagged this show, which has an array of big names associated with it. I am quite excited to begin shooting for this one and I look forward to co-hosting with Karan Wahi,” Waluscha said.

The music league will have six teams representing different regions of India. Each of these six teams are supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities, and will have top playback singers as captains.

Bollywood stars associated with the show are: Shraddha Kapoor along with her father Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhant Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Govinda and wife Sunita, and Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh.

The show will go on air in February on Zee TV.  –ians/sug/vnc

