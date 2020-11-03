Advtg.
Karanvir, Teejay celebrate 14th marriage anniversary

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Karanvir took to social media to wish his wife, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

“That’s you and me sweety…. happy anniversary, 14 years. We have crossed 2 #sevenyearitch. Having you by my side is the best destiny that god has written for me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Karanvir and Teejay are all set to become parents for the second time. They are already parents to twin daughters, Vienna and Bella.

“This year is really special as we have an addition in our family, I can’t wait to hold my new baby in my arms, we are going to be parents again…yay! #newlife #newadventures,” Karanvir added.

Along with it, he shared a picture himself with Teejay at the pool.

–IANS

