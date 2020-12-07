Bollywood News

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Monday bid goodbye to Himachal Pradesh, where she was holidaying as her husband Saif Ali Khan shot for a film.

“Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience… and hello Mumbaiii… I’m coming home,” Kareena shared on her verified Instagram account.

Kareena accompanied Saif to Himachal Pradesh, who was shooting for his forthcoming film “Bhoot Police” across various locations in the hill town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoot for the film’s first schedule wrapped up on December 5. The makers are all set to begin shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai from December 15.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRobert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle honour Chadwick Boseman
Next articleAmazon Prime Video comes out with social viewing experience in India

Related Articles

News

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Read more
Sports

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Right-handed opener Will Pucovski, who is slated to open the Australia innings in the first Test against India at the...
Read more
Sports

India opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against Australia (Toss)

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020