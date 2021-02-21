ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

Kareena delivered her second baby at the city’s Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of February 21. As per reports she was admitted to hospital a few hours before delivery.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor had announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly along with husband Saif.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. –Saif and Kareena.”

This is the couple’s second child after son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible”, which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to be launched this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFilmmaking, a game of Russian roulette
Next articleBollywood's mega roster for year ahead looks good enough to woo fans
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood's mega roster for year ahead looks good enough to woo fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood has made several mega announcements over the past days, outlining ambitious plans to release some of...
Read more
News

Aamir Khan to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aamir Khan gearing up to shoot the final schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha between May-June in Kargil
Read more
News

YRF announce big slate of theatrical releases in 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Yash Raj Films has unveiled an impressive slate of theatrical releases in 2021. As many as five films have been lined up over the course of the year ahead
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bollywood's mega roster for year ahead looks good enough to woo...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood has made several mega announcements over the past days, outlining ambitious plans to release some of...
Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana: Taboo topics addressed through cinema

Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Yudhra' Poster

Siddhant Chaturvedi starts action-packed prep for ‘Yudhra’

Sumeet Vyas' camaraderie with father

Sumeet Vyas’ camaraderie with father

Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' Poster

Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Shershaah’ in theatres on July 2

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is enjoying the tight schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021