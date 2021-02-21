ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21.

As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at the city’s Breach Candy Hospita early on Sunday.

Confirming the news, Kareena’s cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared on her Instagram story: “Congratulations Bebo and Saif. #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heartiest congratulations from me n all of us at @MuktaArtsLtd to dear kareena n saif for arrival of blessed baby boy adding glorious smile to every one. My Special love n blessings @KareenaK_Khan @SaifOnline… With lots of love,” tweeted filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly with husband Saif.

The statement reads: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

–Saif and Kareena.”

This is Kareena’s second child after elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible”, which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

–IANS

abh/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhy India is yet to produce a world-class smartphone game
Next articleMahesh Manjrekar shares his take on OTT censorship
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood's mega roster for year ahead looks good enough to woo fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood has made several mega announcements over the past days, outlining ambitious plans to release some of...
Read more
News

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.Kareena delivered her second baby at...
Read more
News

Aamir Khan to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aamir Khan gearing up to shoot the final schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha between May-June in Kargil
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mahesh Manjrekar shares his take on OTT censorship

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaMumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar does not support the idea of censoring OTT content. At the same time, he...

Bollywood's mega roster for year ahead looks good enough to woo...

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana: Taboo topics addressed through cinema

Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Yudhra' Poster

Siddhant Chaturvedi starts action-packed prep for ‘Yudhra’

Sumeet Vyas' camaraderie with father

Sumeet Vyas’ camaraderie with father

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021