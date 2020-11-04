Kareena Kapoor finds paranormal twist in new normal

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has unveiled the first look of the horror comedy, Bhoot Police, which stars her husband Saif Ali Khan, and joked that the new normal is paranormal.

“New normal is paranormal,” Kareena wrote on Instagram as she shared the first look of the film.

“Good luck guys… kill it,” she added.

The poster shows a mansion, which seems to be haunted, with lush green hills in the backdrop. In the front, one can see a graveyard with a van that has Vashikaran Specialist written in front, parked in front of the house. The poster also used the hashtag: Aatmanirbhaybharat.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arjun Kapoor. Shooting started in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

“Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

“The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film,” Kripalani said sometime back.

“We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot on a set in Mumbai,” Taurani had said.

–IANS

