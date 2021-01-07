Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in wait mode!

By Glamsham Editorial
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur (pic courtesy: instagram)
Expectant mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in wait mode, going by her post on social media.

Kareena posted a monochrome photograph on Instagram. In the image, she sits on a sofa in a thigh high slit outfit.

“I’m waiting… (heart emoji),” she wrote.

The caption seems cryptic and seems like she awaits the arrival of her second baby.

Kareena’s best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora too dropped comments on the picture.

Malaika wrote: “Am also waiting …….”

“I’m also waiting ….” Amrita said.

Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.  –ians/dc/vnc

