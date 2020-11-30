Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes pink in Palampur

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone pink for her latest post on social media, in a selfie she posted on Instagram.

In the image, Kareena flaunts kohl eyes and bright pink lips.

“Pink in Palampur,” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has over 229K like on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena and little Taimur were on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, “Bhoot Police”.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

