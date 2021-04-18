Adv.
BollywoodNews

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Living through a lockdown doesn't mean you have to give up on your daily workout regime

By Glamsham Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Star Vs Food' shoot
Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Star Vs Food' shoot file pic
Living through a lockdown doesn’t mean you have to give up on your daily workout regime, suggested Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena took to social media on Sunday to inspire fans to continue working out amid the lockdown like situation in the state.

The actress shared a photograph of her smartwatch on Instagram which shows she has walked 5605 steps or 5.11 kilometres since morning.

“Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up,” Kareena captioned the photo.

Kareena’s post mentioning “lockdown” comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed lockdown like restrictions starting 8 p.m. on April 14, till April 30, to break the chain of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has gripped the state.

On the work front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called “Star Vs Food” on Discovery+.

Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

