Kareena Kapoor: ‘5 months and going strong’ in pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an update on her pregnancy. She is five months pregnant and going strong.

In a new Instagram picture she has posted, Kareena is seen sitting in a park and soaking in the sun.

“5 months and going strong PS : The #KaftanSeries continues,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 303K likes.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support — Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. –ians