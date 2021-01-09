Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a picture as she reunited with her girl gang.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora
Kareena captioned the picture, “Reunited. Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor.” The picture has all from Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat in one frame. However, Karisma Kapoor couldn’t make it to the gathering.

Natasha Poonawalla also shared a picture of her “flock” and wrote: “Can’t go through life without your flock, this is mine.”

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a loose sky blue gown for the night.

On the work front, Bebo recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

