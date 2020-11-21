Advtg.
Kareena Kapoor's popularity, decoded by Sumeet Vyas

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas says he discovered the secret to Kareena Kapoor’s sustaining popularity over so many years while working with her in the 2018 release, Veere Di Wedding.

“There is a reason why Kareena is so popular and so successful over such a long period of time. Unless you are committed to your craft and this hardworking, you cannot sustain your success. You can achieve it, but cannot sustain it for this long. This has been a big learning experience for me,” said Sumeet.

Sumeet was recently seen in the web series, Wakaalat From Home, during lockdown. He shared the experience.

“There was a phone that was capturing us and a laptop from which we chatted to cue to each other because it was live. We had to wear headphones because they had to capture the sound accurately. All of these things had to be in place for every take. We did things in one go, just like in theatre,” he recalled.

