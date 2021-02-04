ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy update: '9 months and going strong'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a Boomerang video on Thursday to share with fans that she is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.

In the video, Kareena holds her baby bump with both hands and looks at it. “9 months and going strong, #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS,” the actress captioned the clip, which she shared on Instagram.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible”, which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

