Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor's well-heeled confession

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared what would be the only situation when one could find her lowering her head.

Kareena posted a video from a shoot on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a black dress with a thigh high slit. 

“If I ever let my head down… It’ll be to admire my heels #FeelItReelIt,” she wrote as the caption. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress is all set to welcome her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. 

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. 

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRam Gopal Varma: ‘D Company’ to be mother of all gangster films
Next articleSudheer Babu shows quirky use of hammer in the gym
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Feature

A film works, not star sons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It starts with a film that launches a newcomer. The film turns out to be a hit, which in turn makes the debutant actor a star
Read more
News

Bollywood's hush hush wedding affairs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid whispers that Varun Dhawan will marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 in a secret ceremony,...
Read more
News

Siddhant Chaturvedi invite fans for a superbike ride

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares biker vibes in his new Instagram post, and fans sure are excited.In a monochrome picture...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding, with huge bags, probably carrying the items required for the wedding rituals

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Rani Mukerji: Always has a specific plan in mind

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Rapper Dino James: Music should be able to create nostalgia

Jio Studios Drishyam Films Suman Ghosh Aadhaar poster

Vineet Kumar Singh pens & sings a tribute song for Indian...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021