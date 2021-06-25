Kareena on Karisma's birthday: Chinese food tastes better when we eat together

Adv.

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Friday to share an observation for her elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, as the latter celebrates her 47th birthday.

Calling Karisma her “second mother” and “best friend”, Kareena said her favourite Chinese food tastes better when she is dining with her sister!

“Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family… Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo,” Kareena shared in an Instagram post.

The actress also shared a video collage of moments shared by the two sisters, from their childhood till now.

In a separate Instagram post, Kareena shared a photo from Karisma’s birthday party, which she attended with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

“Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe,” Kareena captioned the photo.

–IANS

abh/vnc