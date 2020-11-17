Advtg.
Kareena-Saif's family time in the Dharamshala hills

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying timeout with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala, and on Tuesday posted a glimpse of the family vacation on her Instagram handle.

The actress shared two photographs from her walk around the hill station with Taimur riding piggyback on his father.

“Always looking ahead,” Kareena wrote with the images, and gave picture credit to actor Arjun Kapoor.

“Joining your entourage… @rohanshrestha job under threat,” Arjun commented on the post.

In one image, Taimur wears a red jacket while Saif is seen in casual denims and T-shirt as they trek down the hills. In a black and white image, the family walks towards a landmark with their backs towards the camera.

Kareena, who is expecting her second child, travelled to Dharamshala before Diwali to join Saif, who is shooting for “Bhoot Police” in the hill station.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun. “Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

–IANS

sug/vnc

