Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans on Sunday with a picture of her two boys and wish them a Happy Mother’s Day. In the monochrome picture, her elder son Taimur can be seen holding the little one in his arms. However, the face of her younger son was not clearly visible.

She wrote: “And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there.”

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan are yet to reveal the name of the baby. They were blessed with their second son on February 21.

The actress shared the first picture of her younger son on Women’s Day.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and were blessed with their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.