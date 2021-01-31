ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena to 'BFF' Amrita Arora: Have your back till eternity

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend Amrita Arora. The Bollywood diva said that she has her back till eternity.

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the two are seen dressed in athleisure. Amrita is seen almost tripping while Kareena is smiling for the camera.

The actress wrote: “This picture says it all… while you’re tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity.”

Kareena, who is all set to welcome her second baby, called Amrita her “soul sista”.

“You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever… and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time… Happy birthday my Amolas… keep the red flowing always,” she wrote as the caption.

