Know real life Shershaah’s story ahead of the film

The first televised war for India had been a historic moment for each of us, and it is the real authentic stories from the men who stood by our nation in the battle that deserve to be told. 22 years ago, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), a legendary Indian soldier who was martyred at the 1991 Kargil War was one of the main reasons why we could capture one of the highest terrains where a war was fought.

He has a story that is truly inspiring and will give you goosebumps. As we wait for Shershaah’s story and sacrifices to pan out on our screens on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, here are 5 reasons why we can’t wait to watch actor Sidharth Malhotra play this off-screen hero!

Sheer Passion for the Nation

At the young age of 24, Captain Vikram Batra laid his life for the country. He was always determined to serve the nation and had dedicated his entire life to this. In a behind-the-scene video released by Amazon Prime Video, Siddharth Malhotra mentions how the valiant soldier would take danger heads on. He would always go for it despite his comrades, who looked up to him, telling him how dangerous it is, just to ensure that he gives his 100%.

Filmy Charm

As dedicated, he was to serve the country, Captain Vikram Batra was always a flamboyant, larger than life individual. A goofy, Punjabi boy, he was always the yaaron ka yaar be it in his earlier days from college or even in the army, everybody loved him. He was quite influenced by the popular culture from that time — such as using a Pepsi ad campaign – ‘Yeh Dil Mange More’ as a victory call for his battle, or him pulling out all the stops by cutting his thumb to fill his lady love Dimple Cheema’s mang as his sign of commitment, each of which we will be able to see and fall in love with as we watch the biographical drama.

Incredibly unconditional love

Dimple Cheema and Captain Vikram Batra studied together at the Punjab University in Chandigarh. From sweet college romance to a-beyond-life-commitment, their grandiose love story is one of the most heart-wrenching parts of this brave soldier’s legacy. Dimple and Captain Batra continued to exchange many letters of love throughout his training and followed many rituals in their time together, which we will be seeing through Kiara Advani’s portrayal of his wife. They were to get married after the war, unfortunately the Shershaah was martyred and Dimple Cheema remains till date as Captain Batra’s widow.

Not just a soldier, but a son, brother, friend

The film will be a tribute to the inspiring story of the courageous Captain and his humanity and do so without any jingoism. Along with be a valiant army man, Shershaah’s story sees how he was an incredible lover, a best friend, a brother and much more. In an interview, Siddharth Malhotra mentions how Vikram Batra’s mother claims that she had one son for the country and one for herself. It was their dream to bring his life to everyone in the form of a book – written by GL Batra and the second a film. Vishal Batra, his identical twin and his family have been involved in the entire process even before the film went on floors and could not be prouder today.

War-drama to watch out for

There have been many films on wars and Kargil specifically, but it is the humane narrative that this film will follow that will be spine-chilling. So much so that some real-life soldiers have trained and been a part of the filming process. The team had also spoken to many of Captain Batra’s real life comrades to truly justify and bring in the authentic essence of what went on in the war. Not just that, Captain Batra’s family really wanted Siddharth Malhotra to play Vikram as he reminded them of their son. An incredible honour as that is to be a part of a biographical film of a legend, it will also surely be a war-drama to remember.

Shershaah premieres worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this Independence week on August 12.