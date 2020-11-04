Advtg.
Bollywood News

Karishma Prakash has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone: KWAN (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Publicist Karishma Prakash has resigned and no longer represents Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Since yesterday, there were rumours that Karishma has resigned from KWAN Talent Management Company. On Wednesday, the company issued an official statement to confirm the development.

“Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents, including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual .We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue,” said Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of KWAN, in the official statement.

Advtg.

A few days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau had again issued a summon to Deepika’s former manager Karishma in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Karishma was said to be untraceable.

Earlier this year, Deepika and Karishma had appeared before the NCB once for questioning.

Besides Deepika, the NCB has also questioned Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drugs-related case in the Sushant death probe. The NCB has also seized the phones of the three actors and sent them to the forensic department.

Advtg.

The drug law enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to fore in August.

Sushant was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing the death of the actor.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan outburst went against me, says Kavita Kaushik
Next articleKareena Kapoor finds paranormal twist in new normal

Related Articles

News

Big B: The more rest you give your body, the more it shall demand from you

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a tip with fans about how to stay active and make the body work.The Bollywood...
Read more
News

Kareena Kapoor finds paranormal twist in new normal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has unveiled the first look of the horror comedy, Bhoot Police, which stars her husband Saif Ali...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan outburst went against me, says Kavita Kaushik

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Kavita Kaushik is surprised how people misconstrued her statements from her fight with fellow housemate Eijaz Khan in...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks