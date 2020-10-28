Advtg.
Bollywood News

Karishma Tanna: Item song doesn’t mean you need to show skin

By Glamsham Editorial
Karishma Tanna: Item song doesn’t mean you need to show skin 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna features in the dance number Basanti, in the upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She song was released on Wednesday.

“We were certain that we didn’t want skin show in the song. We wanted to focus on my expression, dance and other artistes in the song, and the song itself. An item song doesn’t mean that you need to show skin,” Karishma told IANS.

Karishma features in the song along with Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the lead actors of the film. The dance has been shot in the nineties style.

Advtg.

“I had a blast shooting the song. When I heard the song, I instantly found the song fun-loving, and I was excited for the fact that we got such legendary lyrics. Working with Manoj was an amazing experience. I know him personally and now I got the chance to work with him,” said Karishma about sharing screen space with the National Award-winning actor.

The lyrics talk of iconic characters from “Sholay”, such as Gabbar Singh, Veeru and Basanti. “I would say the lyrics are taken from a legendary film, Sholay, and Basanti is the one and only Hema Malini,” Karishma said.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his social comedies, and is set to release this Diwali.

Advtg.

–IANS

iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleGovinda's daughter Tina Ahuja excited about her new short film
Next articleBumrah bags 3 wkts as MI restrict RCB to 164/6

Related Articles

News

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival."It's been...
Read more
IPL

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Simon Katich has admitted that his side was outplayed by Mumbai Indians in their last...
Read more
IPL

'Moment of the match': Suryakumar's stare at Virat lauded on social media

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in amazing form in the ongoing tournament, once again turned out to be hero...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Karishma Tanna: Item song doesn’t mean you need to show skin 2

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks