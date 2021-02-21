ADVERTISEMENT
Karisma Kapoor: I'm a masi again so excited

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a son on Sunday.

A super excited aunt Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a throwback photograph of her younger sister Kareena clicked after her birth.

“That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove,” Karisma shared on Instagram.

Kareena’s aunt Neetu Kapoor also shared a note of congratulations. Neetu shared a family photograph on her Instagram story and wrote: “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif one more addition to the cuties.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena’s cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared on her Instagram story: “Congratulations Bebo and Saif. #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan who was born on December 20, 2016.

