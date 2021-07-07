Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback pic of ‘the legendary trio’

By Glamsham Bureau
Karisma Kapoor shares throwback pic of 'the legendary trio'
Dev Anand Raj Kapoor Dilip Kumar | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday shared a throwback picture that captures Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand in the same frame as her grandfather Raj Kapoor. While Dev Anand died in 2011, Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988 and Dilip Kumar breathed his last today.

Together the three actors summed up the epitome of Bollywood stardom in the fifties and the sixties, and were known as the Triumvirate of the Hindi film industry. Karisma’s caption reflected the notion.

“The legendary trio,” she wrote, with folded hands and red heart emojis accompanying the black and white Instagram image that has the three late legends dressed formally and smiling at the camera.

Adv.
Source@therealkarismakapoor
Previous articleJeetendra: There will never be another like Dilip Kumar
Next articleGoa CM pays tribute to late Dilip Kumar
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates