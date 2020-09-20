Karisma Kapoor feels honoured on working with late veteran actress Sridevi in Shakti: The Power.

For the uninformed, “Shakti: The Power” , which featured Karisma opposite Sanjay Kapoor, was produced by Sridevi.

Recalling working with her, Karisma took to Instagram and shared how Sridevi used to encourage her.

“Shakti. I was honoured to work in my favourite actress #sridevi first production Sriji would encourage me and we would spend time between shots discussing my character on location,” Karisma wrote.

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, “Shakti” revolves around the desperate efforts of a lone mother who tries her best to escape a far-flung feudalistic society with her young son. Nana Patekar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were also featured in the movie.

” It was a tough gruelling shoot but I have such wonderful memories of the the entire cast and crew,” Karisma added.

Karisma and Sridevi even shared screenspace for Shah Rukh’s “Zero” for a minute role.

Sridevi had died on February 24 ,2018, after a case of accidental drowning in the bathtub in Dubai. –IANS/sim/sdr/