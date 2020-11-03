Advtg.
Karl Urban gives special shoutout to Indian fans

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Karl Urban says he is thankful to the Indian audience for loving and appreciating his superhero satire series, The Boys.

“I would love to make a general shoutout (for Indian fans) from not only me, but the entire team at ‘The Boys’ to thank India for their support,” Urban told IANS.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that it is a hit in India, and we certainly cannot wait to make more of ‘The Boys’ for you. Thanks again for your support, we really greatly appreciate it,” he added.

Developed by Eric Kripke, the superhero satire “The Boys” is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The show gives a spin to a positive narrative of superhero stories, and shows the fight between good and bad in a new light.

Talking about his character of Billy Butcher, Urban had earlier told IANS: “Billy Butcher is a fun character to play. He is one of those characters who lives life on the edge. He does things that many of us wish we could do. He is cheeky and very dangerous. So, I have a lot of fun playing the character.”

The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

sug/vnc/pgh

