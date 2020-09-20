Karl Urban: 'The Boys' season 2 deals with issues of racism

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Karl Urban says superhero satire “The Boys” is a fun show, which gives them an opportunity to explore current social things through the narrative.

“The beauty of the show is that we are a fun, sort of a dark show, but we also get the opportunity to explore current social things,” Urban said.

“Like in Season 1, we know we touched upon issues that were so relevant, for example the #Metoo movement, sexual harassment in the workplace and multitude of other issues. In Season 2, we take a good tall hard look at issues of racism and corporate greed. So, there is a lot packed into episodes of season 2,” he added.

Advtg.

Superhero satire “The Boys” is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The first three episodes of season two came out on September 4.

Talking about the second season, Urban said: “I think season 2 was always going to be a challenge after Season 1. Eric Kripke (Showrunner) came to us and said, ‘Listen okay, the show has gone down really really well. We have an amazing fan base. It would be a mistake for us to try and go out there and just try and go bigger for the sake of going bigger. What we need to do is go deeper and really sort of explore the nature of these characters and how they came to be the way they are.’

“And you know season 2 rips away the element from every character that they’re most passionate about and shows how they deal with ita So, every character is dealing with this internal conflict,” he added.

Advtg.

The more intense season two finds “The Boys” on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. The season will culminate with the finale on October 9. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

sug/sdr/