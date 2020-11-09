Kartik Aaryan channels his inner Maharaja

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan channelled his inner maharaja in a new post on social media. In an Instagram picture, he is seen wearing an Indian gold-coloured ensemble paired with a diamond neck piece.

He completes his regal look with a flowing hair style and a beard.

“Maharaja Koki Rai Bahadur,” he dropped a funny caption with the image, which currently has 212K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Advtg.

Kartik recently posted a flirtatious caption on social media with a picture flaunting his scruffy look. In the snapshot the actor had posted on Instagram, he flaunted long hair and a beard. Sun rays falling on his face completed the impact.

The actor will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc