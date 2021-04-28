Kartik Aaryan’s hilarious ‘Chintu Tyagi’ message

Adv.

Putting his social media for the better use once again, Kartik Aaryan announced the commencement of registrations for the Covid vaccines in his signature quirky style by sharing a picture from his ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ look along with a witty and humorous caption.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared an image of himself sporting a moustache from his 2019 comedy drama ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ saying, “When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41 🥸 Registrations open today 📝”

Known for his active participation in creating awareness against the corona virus, Kartik Aaryan has time and again used his social media to educate and influence the masses about the regulations and protocols against Covid-19. Beginning with the iconic monologue propagating to observe precautions against the virus, Kartik Aaryan emerged amongst the most vocal celebrities to create awareness on social media.

Adv.

Kartik Aaryan further influenced the audience with his show ‘Koki Poochega’ paying a tribute to the frontline warriors. The actor also uses his social media to offer a constant reminder to his fans and followers in order to use a mask and maintain social distancing.