Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has compared his lockdown look with that of the character Chintu Tyagi he played in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The actor posted two pictures in a collage form on Instagram. While the first has Kartik sporting his 2020 look with long hair and a beard, the other is his moustached avatar of Chintu Tyagi in the film. He asked fans which look they preferred.

“Ab batao. 2020 ya 2019?? #Koki #ChintuTyagi,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik posted the collage on the occasion of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh completing one year of its release. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey and Aparshakti Khurana.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name.

Kartik will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Arshi admits getting lip filler, says Rakhi Sawant took her to doctor
Next articleISL: Bengaluru, NorthEast aim to keep unbeaten streak intact

Related Articles

Health & Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has compared his lockdown look with that of the character Chintu Tyagi he played in the...
Read more
News

Subhash Ghai: I believe any art without a cause is futile

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai believes that cinema and art should hold social relevance, adding that any art without a cause is...
Read more
News

Kartik Aaryan reiterates importance of wearing mask at work

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reiterated the importance of wearing a mask at work amid the coronavirus pandemic in his...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Kartik Aaryan compares his lockdown look with that of on-screen avatar Chintu Tyagi 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020