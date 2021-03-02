Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’ teaser out

Adding to its robust film slate, Netflix today announced that it will release the Dhamaka, headlined by Kartik Aaryan. The film’s plot unfolds as a news anchor gets stuck in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.
The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, and Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. Dhamaka will premiere exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries.
Kartik Aryan, on his Netflix debut said, “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix.”
Check out the tesaer below.